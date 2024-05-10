BJP announces Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

Chandigarh, May 10
The BJP on Friday announced Gejja Ram Valmiki as its candidate from the Fatehgarh Sahib reserve parliamentary constituency in Punjab.
With this, the party has now fielded its candidates on all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, which will go to polls on June 1.
Valmiki is the chairman of Punjab State Safai Karamchari Commission.
He will be pitted against AAP’s Gurpreet Singh GP, Congress’s Amar Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Bikramjit Singh Khalsa.
Currently, the Fatehgarh Sahib seat is represented by Congress MP Amar Singh.
