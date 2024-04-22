Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

Chandigarh/Jalandhar, April 22
The Congress on Monday announced two more candidates for Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.
As per the list, which also includes candidates for Bihar, the Congress has fielded Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat while Amarjit Kaur Sahoke is the party candidate from Faridkot.
Yamini Gomar is a former AAP leader, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 general election from Hoshiarpur.
A Dalit social activist, Gomar had received over 2.13 lakh votes, standing third on the seat which was won by BJP’s Vijay Sampla.
She had quit the AAP in 2016, alleging that it had become "dictatorial and corrupt".
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...