Lok Sabha poll: Farm union ‘bans’ entry of BJP leaders in Sangrur village

Sangrur, March 30

Before voting for Lok Sabha elections, the entry of BJP leaders in Namol village near Sunam, has been “banned” by BKU Ekta (Azad). The farm union has put up hoardings at three places — Sangrur Wala Adda, near Gurdwara Sahib and outside Dera Sant Baba Rukhar Dass in the village, announcing “ban” on the entry of leaders from the saffron party.

The step has been taken by the union to protest the non-acceptance of already accepted demands of farmers by the BJP-led Central Government and the “atrocities” on farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri borders by the Haryana Government.

In the hoardings, it has been stated that the entry of BJP leaders is strictly prohibited in the village. In case any person from the village takes any BJP leader to the village, he would also face opposition and for which he would be held responsible.

Happy Singh Namol, the president of the Namol unit of BKU Ekta (Azad), said they would not allow the entry of any BJP leader into the village until the acceptance of farmers’ demands by the Centre. He added that this decision had been taken by the farmers of the village, who were associated with the union.

Happy said the Centre had not even implemented their already accepted demands, like guaranteed MSP on crops. It had also back tracked from various promises made to farmers, like compensation to families of “martyrs of the Delhi Andolan”, he added.

Harpal Singh, a farmer from the village, said they would oppose the BJP as it was not accepting their demands which were important to be implemented for making farming a remunerative occupation.

