Lok Sabha poll: Farm union ‘bans’ entry of BJP leaders in Sangrur village

Sangrur, March 30
Before voting for Lok Sabha elections, the entry of BJP leaders in Namol village near Sunam, has been “banned” by BKU Ekta (Azad). The farm union has put up hoardings at three places — Sangrur Wala Adda, near Gurdwara Sahib and outside Dera Sant Baba Rukhar Dass in the village, announcing “ban” on the entry of leaders from the saffron party.
The step has been taken by the union to protest the non-acceptance of already accepted demands of farmers by the BJP-led Central Government and the “atrocities” on farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri borders by the Haryana Government.
In the hoardings, it has been stated that the entry of BJP leaders is strictly prohibited in the village. In case any person from the village takes any BJP leader to the village, he would also face opposition and for which he would be held responsible.
Happy Singh Namol, the president of the Namol unit of BKU Ekta (Azad), said they would not allow the entry of any BJP leader into the village until the acceptance of farmers’ demands by the Centre. He added that this decision had been taken by the farmers of the village, who were associated with the union.
Happy said the Centre had not even implemented their already accepted demands, like guaranteed MSP on crops. It had also back tracked from various promises made to farmers, like compensation to families of “martyrs of the Delhi Andolan”, he added.
Harpal Singh, a farmer from the village, said they would oppose the BJP as it was not accepting their demands which were important to be implemented for making farming a remunerative occupation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
Navy frees Iranian vessel with 23 all-Pak crew in Arabian Sea
9 pirates captured in 12-hour operation, being brought to In...
Preneet, Taranjit, Bittu, Hans Raj BJP’s Punjab picks
Saffron party out with eighth list of 11, six from frontier ...
Examine rule exempting first two offences, NGT directs Haryana Govt
Raps state for failing to impose fine for illegal mining