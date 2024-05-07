Lok Sabha poll observers appointed in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The Election Commission has appointed general and police observers for 13 seats in Punjab to ensure peaceful, fair, and transparent elections. These officials will assume their responsibilities from May 14.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said in a statement that 13 IAS officers from various states have been appointed as general observers, while 7 IPS officers have been appointed as police observers. Their role is to ensure adherence to the rules and directives of the ECI during the elections, regarding the model code of conduct.

Among the IAS officers who have been appointed as general observers are K Mahesh (2009 batch) for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, Siddharth Jain (2001) for Amritsar, Abhimanyu Kumar (2011) for Khadoor Sahib, J Meghanatha Reddy (2013) for Jalandhar, R Anandakumar (2003) for Hoshiarpur , Heera Lal (2010) for Anandpur Sahib , Divya Mittal (2013) for Ludhiana, Rakesh Shankar (2004) for Fatehgarh Sahib, Roohi Khan (2013) for Faridkot, Kapil Meena (2010) for Ferozepur, S Prabhakar (2009) for Bathinda, Shanavas S (2012) for Sangrur and Om Prakash Bakoria (2006) for Patiala seat.

Similarly, police observers include IPS officers Kushal Pal Singh (2014 batch) for Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seats, Sweta Shrimali (2010) for Amritsar and Khadoor Sahib, Satish Kumar Gajbhiye (2002) for Jalandhar and Ludhiana, Sandeep Gajanan Diwan (2010) for Anandpur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib, B Shankar Jaiswal (2001) for Bathinda and Faridkot, AR Damodhar (2013) for Ferozepur and Amir Javed (2012) for Sangrur and Patiala Lok Sabha seats. Notably, 15 serving IRS officers have already been appointed by ECI as Expenditure observers.

