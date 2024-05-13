Lok Sabha polls: BJP’s Preneet Kaur, AAP’s Kuldeep Dhaliwal, other candidates file nominations in Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, May 13

A number of candidates, including the BJP’s Preneet Kaur and AAP’s Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, filed their nominations on Monday for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.

Preneet Kaur and her AAP challenger Balbir Singh filed their nominations in Patiala while the AAP’s Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal filed his papers from Amritsar.

BJP candidate Arvind Khanna filed his papers from the Sangrur parliamentary seat while SAD nominee Virsa Singh Valtoha submitted his nomination for the Khadoor Sahib seat in the Tarn Taran district.

Nominations can be filed till May 14 while scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.

While filing her papers, four-time MP Preneet Kaur was accompanied by her son Raninder Singh, daughter Jai Inder Kaur and BJP leaders. Before filling her papers, she paid obeisance at Patiala’s historic Burj Baba Ala Singh.

Kaur, who joined the BJP in March, represented the Patiala constituency in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2019 on Congress tickets. She was suspended by the Congress in February last year soon after her husband and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh joined the BJP.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar accompanied Arvind Khanna who filed his nomination from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal #Lok Sabha