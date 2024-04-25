Lok Sabha polls: Drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor worth Rs 321 crore seized so far in Punjab

PTI

Chandigarh, April 25

Law enforcement agencies have seized drugs, unaccounted cash, liquor and valuables worth Rs 321.51 crore in Punjab since the model code of conduct came into force last month for the Lok Sabha polls.

Amritsar district topped the list with seizures worth Rs 60.3 crore.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said drugs worth Rs 287.23 crore, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 6.89 crore, liquor (22.8 lakh litres) valued at Rs 14.93 crore, precious metals and other items worth Rs 12.46 crore were seized.

The model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

Among the 24 enforcement agencies operating in the state, Punjab Police made seizures worth Rs 276.19 crore, followed by the Border Security Force at Rs 22.85 crore.

The state excise department seized goods worth Rs 7.21 crore, the state goods and services tax department Rs 5 crore, the customs department Rs 4.37 crore, the income tax department Rs 4.08 crore and the Narcotics Control Bureau Rs 1.76 crore.

Among districts, Tarn Taran accounted for Rs 53.74 crore worth of seized goods and cash, followed by Ferozepur at Rs 49.34 crore and Fazilka at Rs 41.71 crore.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha