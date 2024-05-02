Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission appoints 15 expenditure observers in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 2
The Election Commission (ECI) on Thursday appointed expenditure observers for Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab to ensure parties comply with expenditure regulations during the campaign period, officials said.
These 15 expenditure observers are entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the expenditure incurred by candidates and political parties during the campaign period and ensuring that it is in compliance with election expenditure regulations, they said.
Harshad S Vengurlekar has been appointed for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, Bare Ganesh Sudhakar for Amritsar, Anurag Tripathi for Khadoor Sahib, Madhav Deshmukh for Jalandhar (SC), and Pawan Kumar Khetan for Hoshiarpur, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said.
Similarly, Shilpi Sinha has been appointed for Anandpur Sahib, Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D Kalamkar for Ludhiana, and Akhilesh Kumar Yadava and Nandini R Nair for the Bathinda constituency, he said.
Additionally, Anand Kumar has been designated for Fatehgarh Sahib, Manish Kumar for Faridkot, Nagendra Yadav for Ferozepur, Amit Sanjay Gaurav for Sangrur, and Meetu Agarwal for Patiala as expenditure observers.
Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1, Punjab CEO said.
