 Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission appoints 15 expenditure observers in Punjab : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission appoints 15 expenditure observers in Punjab

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission appoints 15 expenditure observers in Punjab

The expenditure observers are entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the expenditure incurred by candidates and political parties during the campaign period

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission appoints 15 expenditure observers in Punjab

File photo



PTI

Chandigarh, May 2

The Election Commission (ECI) on Thursday appointed expenditure observers for Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab to ensure parties comply with expenditure regulations during the campaign period, officials said.

These 15 expenditure observers are entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the expenditure incurred by candidates and political parties during the campaign period and ensuring that it is in compliance with election expenditure regulations, they said.

Harshad S Vengurlekar has been appointed for the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency, Bare Ganesh Sudhakar for Amritsar, Anurag Tripathi for Khadoor Sahib, Madhav Deshmukh for Jalandhar (SC), and Pawan Kumar Khetan for Hoshiarpur, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said.

Similarly, Shilpi Sinha has been appointed for Anandpur Sahib, Pankaj Kumar and Chetan D Kalamkar for Ludhiana, and Akhilesh Kumar Yadava and Nandini R Nair for the Bathinda constituency, he said.

Additionally, Anand Kumar has been designated for Fatehgarh Sahib, Manish Kumar for Faridkot, Nagendra Yadav for Ferozepur, Amit Sanjay Gaurav for Sangrur, and Meetu Agarwal for Patiala as expenditure observers.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1, Punjab CEO said. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

2
World

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

4
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

5
India

‘You are not above law’: Delhi court slams ED high-handedness

6
Himachal

Atul Verma new DGP, Himachal's Sukhvinder Sukhu govt disregards seniority

7
Trending

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

8
India

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

9
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Lok Sabha election: BJP drops MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj, fields his son

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

UP minister and Legislative Council Member Dinesh Pratap Sin...

India lodges protest with China over its infra development in Shaksgam valley

India lodges protest with Beijing over its infra development in Shaksgam valley; rejects China-Pakistan boundary pact

Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part o...

No political clearance was either sought or issued: MEA on Prajwal Revanna’s travel to Germany

No political clearance was either sought or issued: MEA on Prajwal Revanna’s travel to Germany

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says that no visa is requir...

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna says ‘the liberty of an...

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

Reports said Goldy Brar was reportedly killed in Fresno, Cal...


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Damdami Taksal ex-Jathedar Kartar Singh Bhindranwala’s nephew murdered

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

SGPC poll: Voters’ enrolment date extended

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

Delhi bomb scare: Senders’ intention was to create mass panic, disturb public order, says FIR

AAP launches signature campaign against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on ‘disappearance’ of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

L-G Saxena okays sacking of 223 Delhi Commission for Women employees hired ‘without due procedure’

Excise ‘scam’: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi High Court for bail in corruption, money laundering cases

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

BSP ex-MLA’s son Kanwar Jagvir Singh Sidhu Sahungra SAD (A) pick from Jalandhar

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

2 killed as boiler explodes at rubber factory in Ludhiana

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Will pitch for Punjab’s share of funds in Parliament: AAP Patiala candidate Balbir Singh

Chicago martyrs remembered

Patiala BJP rural president Surjit Singh Garhi back in Akali fold