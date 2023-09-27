Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Lambi/Muktsar, September 26

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today made it clear that his wife-cum-former Union Minister Harsimrat Badal, who is the three-time MP from Bathinda, would contest the Lok Sabha elections for the fourth time from the same constituency.

Sukhbir, who was on a tour of some villages in Lambi, appealed to SAD workers to get ready and ensure Harsimrat’s victory.

Interacting with the public at Singhewala and Gaggar villages, he said, “I assure you that whatever works are pending will be accomplished soon as I have now taken the responsibility of this Assembly segment. There will be no dearth of grants just like the tenure of Badal sahib. Now, you have to get ready and elect Harsimrat again.”

There were rumours in political circles that someone else may be fielded from the Bathinda seat this time. Sukhbir had recently appointed his ex-OSD Satinderjit Singh Manta as the SAD in-charge of the Jalalabad Assembly constituency.

