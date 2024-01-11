Punjab Lokpal issues notice to Moga legislator over graft charges

Faridkot, January 10
The court of Lokpal, Punjab, has issued a show-cause notice to Moga AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora, asking her to appear before the forum on February 16 either in person or through advocate.
In the orders to the MLA, the court had noted that a complaint was received against the MLA, alleging that she was indulging in corrupt practices and had also encroached upon the government land.
The complainant in the case Harsh Aren claimed that he was closely associated with the MLA and, therefore, known to the corruption practices adopted by the MLA along with her family members.
As per the Lokpal’s show-cause notice to the MLA, the complainant claimed that the MLA had blackmailed a patwari of Dharamkot and extorted Rs 25 lakh from him. The notice also mentioned the allegations of purchase of benami properties by the MLA.
The notice reads that the allegations against the MLA calls for investigation as per the provisions of the Punjab Lokpal Act, 1996.
“However, keeping in view the allegations, it is considered appropriate to issue show-cause notice to the accused as to why the proceedings under the provisions of the Punjab Lokpal Act be not initiated on the allegations levelled in the complaint,” reads the notice.
Terming the allegations against by Harsh Aren a move to tarnish her image, Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur said she was yet to receive any notice from the Lokpal.
