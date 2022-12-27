Long queues at 3-day Shaheedi Jor Mela at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 26

The three-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela began here today with religious fervour and ceremonies. To mark the beginning, the Akhand Path of Guru Granth Sahib was started at Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib, where the Sahibzadas were cremated.

Bhai Harpal Singh, head granthi of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, performed the beginning “ardas”. A large number of devotees were present on the occasion, along with senior government officials and political leaders such as ADC Anuprita Johal, SDM Harpreet Singh, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma; SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra and Bikram Singh Majithia.

Long queues were witnessed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Swarup Sahib.

Devotees pay obeisance to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh, Sahibzada Fateh Singh and Mata Gujar Kaur Ji at Gurdwara Thanda Buraj in Fatehgarh Sahib. Tribune file photo

DC Parneet Shergill inaugurated an exhibition highlighting various achievements and public-oriented schemes initiated by the state government. She launched mini-buses and e-rickshaws to take senior citizens and women free of cost from different destinations to Gurdwara Sahib. SSP Ravjot Grewal said the district police had made foolproof security arrangements.

Defying the diktat of the SGPC for a simple langar, more than 500 community kitchens have been started.

#fatehgarh sahib #guru granth sahib #sahibzadas #Sikhs