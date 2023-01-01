Looking Back 2022: Ferozepur saw more drone intrusions, less heroin seizure in year gone by

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 31

While the drone incursions penetrating into the Indian airspace from across the border multiplied three times in Ferozepur sector this year, the amount of heroin seized reduced to almost half as compared to last year. As per information, 63 drone intrusions were reported this year along the Indo-Pakistan border in this sector, while 77.78 kg heroin was recovered by the BSF troops. Last year, only 13 such incidents of drone incursions were reported in this sector, besides 214.955 kg heroin was recovered. This quantity of heroin does not include the contraband seized by other law enforcing agencies operating along the border, including CIA, Narcotics Control Bureau, Punjab Police, Counter Intelligence and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, SSOC and newly formed STG, besides others.

Besides heroin, the BSF troops in this sector also recovered 40 firearms (all types), 290 live cartridges, 60 magazines this year. “Our forces have thwarted several attempts by anti-national elements to push consignments of contraband and arms inside our border, but we are determined to preserve the sanctity of the borders at all times,” said BSF official, admitting that Pakistani smugglers have been desperate to push drugs into the Indian territory, taking advantage of the standing crops and dense fog during the winter season.

Sources said the BSF allows farmers to work in their fields beyond the barbed wire fence in the morning, letting them back in the evening. Such people who cross the fence are exposed and susceptible to drug dealers on the Pakistani side which is not fenced. The cross border smugglers often connive with Pakistani Rangers and ISI men to use Indian farm workers as couriers against which they are offered incentives in cash or kind as per quantity. Later, these Pakistani-based drug smugglers tie up with Indian smugglers using social media calling to establish a link to retrieve the consignment. “The Pakistan-based agencies are now targeting the unemployed youth belonging to this area for their courier service of arms, ammunition and drugs,” said a BSF official.

In figures

Sixty-three drone intrusions were reported this year along the Indo-Pakistan border in this sector, while 77.78 kg of heroin was recovered by BSF troops. Last year, only 13 such incidents of drone incursions were reported from this sector. Besides, 214.955 kg of heroin was seized