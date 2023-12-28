Looking back 2023: Delay in approvals, affordable housing cause for concern

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, December 27

The government to citizen services continue to be a cause for concern, including approvals to building plans through “e-naksha” in the Local Government Department.

In 2023, there was an inordinate delay in sanctioning of layout plans across the 167 urban local bodies ULBs by the department.

To improve customer experience, the department is now shifting data from “e-nakha” to the government portal. Shortage of staff in civic bodies also hampered the development works in throughout the state.

Even replacing Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar with Balkar Singh didn’t worked much for the department.

Some of the cash-rich civic bodies struggled to provide basic infrastructure to residents.

Due to involvement of multiple agencies, out of 167 ULBs, 53 per cent are without sewage treatment plants (STPs).

In a latest report submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), out of 2,208.40 million litres per day (MLD) sewage generated in 166 ULBs, 1,885.42 MLD is being treated. To cover the gap, the government plans to construct around 105 STPs.

On the solid waste processing front, the state managed to achieve 99 per cent compliance rate in door-to-door waste collection, while segregation of waste at the source reached 87 per cent.

One of the major initiatives taken by Dr Nijjar was relinquishing his powers for the grant of change of land use (CLU), completion certificates and building plans under the municipal laws.

For the past over 20 years, Nijjar’s predecessors had been exercising the powers, allegedly in contravention of the municipal laws that clearly state that the competent authority is a Commissioner in case of the Municipal Corporation and Executive Officer in case of the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat under the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911.

The much awaited amendment of the building norms under the Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws, 2018, to regulate construction of independent floors across the state is still pending. The exercise was aimed to remove anomalies and incorporate the provision of independent floors – stilt+ residential floors on plots.

The much-hyped affordable housing scheme is yet to be announced.

Aimed at discouraging illegal colonies, the scheme aims at giving incentives to the promoters. As per official figures, over 15,000 illegal colonies exist in

the state.

To facilitate speedy disposal of cases pertaining to regularisation of plots in unauthorised colonies, the AAP government’s policy is still awaited.

Highs

Around 99 per cent compliance rate in door-to-door waste collection and segregation of waste at the source reaches 87 per cent

Detailed project reports of three water treatment plants and six water supply distribution networks worth Rs 92 crore under AMRUT 2.0 approved

Previous minister relinquished his powers for the grant of change of land use (CLU), completion certificates and building plans under the municipal laws

Lows

Amendments to building bylaws and affordable housing pending so far

Even amendments to regularise plots in unauthorised colonies awaited