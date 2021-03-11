LoP Partap Singh Bajwa calls on Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

Fair opportunities would be provided to the treasury as well as Opposition benches to flag issues of public importance, said Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan during a meeting with Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday.

During a meeting in his chamber at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Speaker said the Opposition had a vital role to play in a democracy. He expressed hope the LoP and his party would provide constructive support to hold healthy debate on public issues and conduct the House successfully.

The LoP assured the Speaker of extending full support for smooth conduct of the House. Deputy CLP Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Vidhan Sabha secretary Surinder Pal Singh were also present. —

#kultar singh sandhwan #partap singh bajwa