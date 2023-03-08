 LoP meets Governor, demands time-bound judicial probe into excise, mining policy : The Tribune India

LoP meets Governor, demands time-bound judicial probe into excise, mining policy

Congress leaders submit a memorandum to Governor on Tuesday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Stepping up the attack on the Bhagwant Mann government, the Congress MLAs led by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa met Governor Banwarilal Purohit today. They sought a time-bound judicial probe into the state’s excise policy, illegal sand mining and “double standards” of the government for not acting against its MPs allegedly involved in encroaching land.

SAD seeks govt’s dismissal

  • SAD on Tuesday urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to dismiss the Bhagwant Mann government for its alleged failure to maintain law and order
  • SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said it was mystifying as to why the CM was not taking any action against former Congress ministers despite having proof of their “corrupt” activities
  • He demanded that a CBI inquiry should be initiated into the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala

Aruna Chaudhary, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were part of the delegation which met the Governor.

After meeting the Governor, Bajwa said, “The excise policy of Delhi resulted in registration of cases against the perpetrators. A similar action is needed in Punjab as well as the state’ excise policy was formulated by the same set of people. This policy benefits big players.”

The Congress said the AAP government had promised to finish off the sand mafia and earn Rs 20,000 crore by stopping illegal mining. The AAP government hasn’t even generated 1 per cent of the promised amount, the Congress MLAs said, adding that illegal mining had become rampant ever since the formation of the Mann government.

The Congress MLAs also drew attention of the Governor towards the role of two AAP MPs involved in alleged land encroachment. “While AAP failed to arrest its former minister Fauja Singh Srari, it’s acting against the Congress leaders,” said Bajwa.

Top News

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha for questioning in Delhi excise case

ED summons Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Kavitha, 44, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi party MLC, has been as...

Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts

Despite American Airlines ban, student who urinated on fellow passenger can fly with other carriers: Experts

Indian civil aviation norms don't apply to foreign aviation ...

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi

Tweets his wishes on the occasion

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Hawala racket busted, 5 PFI men held

Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Neiphiu Rio becomes Nagaland CM for 5th term

Sangma takes charge in Meghalaya for 2nd time in row, to foc...


