Partap Singh Bajwa: Punjab officers have scant respect for people

Chandigarh, January 11
Slamming the bureaucracy for taking the people for a ride, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday claimed that the crisis was the outcome of the tussle between the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary to the CM.
Bajwa said the way IAS and PCS officers had gone on a mass leave showed their scant respect for the people of Punjab, who have to travel long distances every day to get their work done from the government offices.
Bajwa said how the officers could get a blanket protection against corruption. “Have they joined the civil services only to protect their corrupt colleagues? Do they have no respect for the law of the land? If they actually feel aggrieved they always have a way of putting up their representation to the state government to which they have a direct access,” said Bajwa.
Bajwa said various judgments of various courts, including that of the Punjab & Haryana High Court, Delhi and Kerala High Courts, have clearly said there was no need for the investigating agency to take prior sanction in investigating civil officials in forgery, fraud, misappropriation of funds and cheating cases under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...