LoP Partap Bajwa calls CM Bhagwant Mann ‘tu’ in Punjab Assembly, provokes ruling AAP MLAs

PTI

Chandigarh, October 20

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa addressed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with an impolite “tu”, for “you”, in the state assembly on Friday, escalating a heated exchange between members of the Congress and the ruling AAP.

During the Zero Hour of the assembly session, Mann was responding to Bajwa’s remarks, who said an AAP MLA had alleged that some relatives of an AAP leader were involved in the drug trade.

The House was adjourned sine die, hours after proceedings began on the first day of the session on Friday. This was the first paperless session of the Punjab Assembly.

Mann told Bajwa that there can be differences between the members of a political party and this happens with his Congress as well.

The argument began after Mann pointed towards some old allegations levelled by former chief minister Amarinder Singh against Bajwa.

Thereafter, Bajwa dared Mann to take action against him. The CM then raised an objection to Bajwa’s remarks against him.

“What do you mean by ‘tu’ (impolite remark),” Mann told Bajwa. “Look at his arrogance,” Mann further pointed towards Bajwa.

Some members of the treasury benches and Congress engaged in heated arguments near the well of the House. The Speaker urged the members to maintain decorum in the House.

Thereafter, the Speaker adjourned the House for 10 minutes. Earlier, speaking during the Zero Hour, Bajwa sought a discussion on the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal and the 2015 Bargari sacrilege issues in the House.

Bajwa also sought to target the AAP after it raised the issue of the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak's statement over the SYL issue.

Bajwa alleged that Pathak, who is an MP from Punjab, spoke in favour of Haryana regarding the river water issue. He demanded from Mann to ensure suspension of Pathak.

Pathak, in a recent statement made in Haryana’s Karnal, said Punjab and Haryana should get their rightful share.

“Our stand is very clear. Punjab should get its share and Haryana should get its own. No politics should be done on this,” Pathak told the media. He was asked about his stand given that parties in Punjab were opposing giving water to Haryana.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh raised the issue of the recent transfer of Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police following the registration of case against one of the relatives of the ruling party MLA in an illegal sand mining case.

Later speaking during the Zero Hour, Mann congratulated the players who were part of the Indian contingent to the Asian Games for bringing medals in the state.

He said the Punjab government has laid major thrust on the promotion of games in the state.

Mann said it resulted in Punjabis bagging 19 medals in the recently concluded Asian Games, which is the highest tally of states in Asiad, since its inception.

Mann said petrol diesel cess worth Rs 170 crore was pending with the Union government, adding that he flagged the issue with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday and sought Rs 250 crore from him.

He said the Union minister had agreed to give the state Rs 80 crore in advance which will be spent judiciously for the well-being and development of the state.

Mann also said in order to facilitate the pilgrims and tourists visiting Amritsar, Sky Transport service will be launched in the holy city.

He said cable cars with capacity of 30 passengers each will be started to connect the place of eminence in the city.

He further said December, in which the entire family of Guru Gobind Singh was martyred, is the month of mourning for the entire humanity.

Mann said the state government will not hold any function of celebration from December 20-30. He said this will be a humble tribute by the state government to the supreme sacrifice made by the family of the tenth Sikh guru.

