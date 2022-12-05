LoP slams Bhagwant Mann for delay in new industrial policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for its lethargic approach in coming up with a new policy for industrialists that would open the doors for new investments in the fund-starved state.

According to Bajwa, the old industrial and business development policy ended in October this year and since CM Mann, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce, is apparently too busy campaigning in the poll-bound Gujarat, the making of a new policy hangs in the balance.

“It is not only the existing industrialists and entrepreneurs in the state who have been bearing the brunt of the apathy of the AAP government, the doors for new investors have also been closed, which would further escalate the economic crisis. The CM must know that the fiscal health of the state has been in a dire situation, therefore, the new industrial and business development policy is crucial for the state”, LoP added.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #bhagwant mann #partap singh bajwa