LoP slams Punjab govt for not issuing welfare funds

Chandigarh, February 3
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday slammed the AAP government for its “deliberate attempt” to stop issuing funds under the Shagun Scheme (now Aashirwad Scheme), which entitles the girls belonging to the underprivileged sections, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribes, to financial assistance during their wedding.
Citing media reports, the senior Congress leader said the government had been receiving thousands of files from those, who were asking for benefits of the scheme.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout
Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares
Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...
Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list
Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...
J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters
SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...
Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US
The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...