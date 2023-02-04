LoP slams Punjab govt for not issuing welfare funds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday slammed the AAP government for its “deliberate attempt” to stop issuing funds under the Shagun Scheme (now Aashirwad Scheme), which entitles the girls belonging to the underprivileged sections, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribes, to financial assistance during their wedding.

Citing media reports, the senior Congress leader said the government had been receiving thousands of files from those, who were asking for benefits of the scheme.