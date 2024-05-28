Lord Rama posters dot Amritsar city

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, May 27

As voters will exercise their franchise on June 1, posters reading, “Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge,” have surfaced alongside the posters of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu all over the city.

The posters are in sharp contrast to the campaign of the BJP candidate, which has been designed to focus only on development.

Rakesh Sharma, chief, Badha Hanuman Mandir, Durgiana Tirath, has taken the responsibility of these posters.

Sharma said it’s a call to support the BJP for construction of Ram Mandir. “It is the time to pay gratitude to the BJP for Ram Mandir. These posters are in continuation of our previous slogan ‘Mandir Wahin Banega’. Though we are associated with the BJP, these posters are the voice of Ram Bhagats,” he said.

So far, Sandhu has only raked up the issue of development of the Amritsar parliamentary constituency and has not given space to communal forces. Even his posters read, “Navi soch, navi umeed”.

Adopting a balanced approach for Sikhs, Muslims and Hindus, Sandhu had visited Shahi Masjid in Hall Bazaar on the occasion of Eid. He also visited Damdami Taksal and also started his speeches with “Jai Shri Ram”.

Sarchad Singh, spokesperson, BJP, said, “With the construction of Ram Mandir, there is a sense of gratitude in the Hindu community for the BJP. In individual capacity, if someone wants to support the BJP for it, then there is no issue. They are expressing their love for Lord Rama.”

The BJP nominee declined to comment on the matter.

