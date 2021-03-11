‘Lost a talented artiste with mass connect’: Netizens react with disbelief on Sidhu Moosewala’s death

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 29

Condolences poured in after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday.

The killing was condemned in equal measure as netizens, including political leaders, mourned the loss of a talented artiste.

Here are some reactions:

Deeply shocked at the broad day light murder of Sidhu Moosewala.



Punjab & Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse.



My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world. https://t.co/Oi3eHSiJSf — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 29, 2022

Murder of Sidhu Moosewala is utterly shocking.

AamAdamiParty must be held accountable for tinkering with security issues to gain cheap publicity. @BhagwantMann @AAPPunjab — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) May 29, 2022

Extremely shocked by the brutal murder of Punjab's Youth Icon, Singer and Congress leader S. Sidhu Moosewala.

My sincerest condolences to his family & admirers.

Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/oJF71IhAfB — Bharat Bhushan Ashu (@BB__Ashu) May 29, 2022

Law and order situation in Punjab is totally out of control now. Yesterday @AAPPunjab Govt removed security of social celebrities & today famous #PunjabiSinger @INCPunjab leader #SidhuMoosewala shot at by unknowns at Mansa.@ANI @TimesNow @republic @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/UAtGrjPqJ9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 29, 2022

Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law & order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of home department and a explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before attack. — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) May 29, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala isn't a loss to Indian Punjab only. He was equally popular in Western Punjab. This is heartbreaking. Rest in Peace, Sidhu. You'll be a legend forever. — Ghazi Sargana (@SarganaGhazi) May 29, 2022

I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia , Sidhu Mooseewla. He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED. — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) May 29, 2022

Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family.



Law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 29, 2022