Lost all hope, says Sidhu Moosewala's dad Balkaur Singh

Mansa, October 16
Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father Sidhu Moosewala, said: “We are not expecting justice for my son’s death from any government and the police.”
He said the Punjab Police taking gangsters on remands was just pretence as the gangsters could be seen laughing with the officers. He was addressing a gathering at Musa village today.
He demanded a special probe into Deepak Tinu’s police escape from his remand. He said that the official who leaked the information about pruning of security of his son had no action taken against him till now.
Meanwhile, Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur, who is also the sarpanch of Musa village, said if the police intended to serve justice to Sidhu, there should be a case against the person who leaked information about his cut in security.
