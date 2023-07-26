Lost wheat crop to rain, now paddy to flooding

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, July 25

Farmers of Bhallaiana village in Gidderbaha are yet to get a compensation for the loss of their wheat crop due to rain and hailstones in March this year, now their paddy crop is also inundated with rainwater. Nearly 100 acres of agricultural land is waterlogged in this village located on the Muktsar-Bathinda road.

The rain on Sunday brought trouble for the farmers. The weather was again cloudy today and they were worried that their losses might escalate.

Hargobind Singh, a farmer, said, “The paddy crop on nearly 100 acres is under knee-deep water. This is a low-lying area. Our wheat crop was damaged due to rain and hailstones in March and now the rainwater has inundated our paddy fields. We appeal to the state government to not only give us compensation of our wheat crop, but also do a special girdawari of the recently damaged paddy crop.”

Basant Singh, another farmer, said, “My wheat crop on 10 acres had been damaged and now the paddy crop is submerged in rainwater.”

Agricultural Development Officer Sukhjinder Singh said, “We have got the reports that the paddy crop on nearly 100 acres is flooded. If the level of rainwater recedes within 24 hours, then the crop can survive. However, if the water remains present for more time, then it may damage the crop.”

