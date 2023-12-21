Lovely Professional University ‘declines’ to host Indian Science Congress

Jalandhar, December 20
There have been last-minute changes to the much-awaited 109th edition of the Indian Science Congress, which was scheduled to be hosted by Lovely Professional University (LPU) next month.
There have been reports that the varsity has declined to host the event due to a tussle between the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The LPU has reportedly cited some ‘unforeseen challenges’ as the reason for the cancellation, as detailed in an email sent by its registrar Monica Gulati to ISCA general president Arvind Saxena.
After previously hosting the event in 2019, the LPU reportedly volunteered to host the 2024 event after its original host - the University of Lucknow - had backed out a few months ago. Despite several attempts, the LPU authorities could not be contacted.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate
The probe agency had asked him to appear on December 21 in c...
Retired DSP's son detained in Parliament security breach case; Delhi Police question 2 more people
Saikrishna Jagali, a techie and son of a retired DSP, is pic...
Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended: Congress on Lok Sabha nod to 3 criminal law bills
97 Lok Sabha MPs and 46 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended ...
3 die in Kerala of Covid as 300 fresh cases reported in state
Active cases in the state reach 2,341