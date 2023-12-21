Lovely Professional University ‘declines’ to host Indian Science Congress

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 20

There have been last-minute changes to the much-awaited 109th edition of the Indian Science Congress, which was scheduled to be hosted by Lovely Professional University (LPU) next month.

There have been reports that the varsity has declined to host the event due to a tussle between the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The LPU has reportedly cited some ‘unforeseen challenges’ as the reason for the cancellation, as detailed in an email sent by its registrar Monica Gulati to ISCA general president Arvind Saxena.

After previously hosting the event in 2019, the LPU reportedly volunteered to host the 2024 event after its original host - the University of Lucknow - had backed out a few months ago. Despite several attempts, the LPU authorities could not be contacted.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Congress #Lovely Professional University LPU