Low-key Baisakhi at Talwandi Sabo

Tribune News Service

Talwandi Sabo, April 14

Amid rumours that pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh might turn up at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo for surrendering himself to the police today, the holy town witnessed muted Baisakhi celebrations.

Though the day went off peacefully, tension was palpable as devotees paid obeisance at the shrine amid heavy police deployment.

There were fewer stalls for langar and sale of merchandise on roads leading to the gurdwara, with police barricading most of the routes. Devotees said lakhs of people visited the gurdwara on Baisakhi every year, but the number dwindled significantly this time, mainly due to “excess” security checks.

The heavy police presence on the occasion in the town drew sharp criticism from various parties. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the CM for allegedly creating hurdles for the devotees. He cautioned the Centre and the state government not to harass relatives of those detained.

Amritpal, who has been on the run since March 18, in a recent video had appealed to the Akal Takth jathedar to call Sarbat Khalsa on Baisakhi at Talwandi Sabo. Though the jathedar didn’t call the congregation, there was speculation that Amritpal might reach the town to surrender.

The SAD(A), led by Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann, held a political conference near the shrine.