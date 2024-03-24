Low-key event at Khatkar Kalan

Tribune News Service

Khatkar Kalan, March 23

The martyrdom day event at Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s ancestral village remained a low-key affair today. The ruling party did not set up any stage. It registered its presence with minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal and Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan S Rouri paying floral tributes at the memorial here.

Almost all parties marked their representation on the occasion. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, former MP Prem S Chandumajra, former minister Dr Daljeet S Cheema, Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and district president Sukhdeep S Sukar visited the memorial and participated in a seminar to discuss how Bhagat Singh was a role model for the youth.

Sukhbir alleged, “Mann used to tie his turban in the manner done by the martyr, but has forgotten him after attaining power as open corruption has started in the state.” From the Congress, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, former MLA Malkit Singh Dakha, former MLA Angad Saini, district Congress chief Ajay Mangupur and former Planning Board Chairman Satvir Palli Jhikki were present.

