Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

Ruchika M Khanna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

An ancient wheat variety, grown in Punjab thousands of years ago, is once again making waves for its high nutritional value. Known as “Sona Moti”, it is selling for Rs 7,500-Rs 8,000 per quintal against the MSP of Rs 2,015 per quintal for other popular wheat varieties.

Chance discovery of ‘sona moti’ Known as “Sona Moti”, the wheat variety has low gluten and glycemic content, but high folic acid and nutritional value

This variety is a chance discovery after its seeds were given as “prasad” to Jalalabad-based farmer Virender Mohan Nagpal by Pingalwara in 2014

As the returns from this ancient variety zoom each year, it is quickly gaining popularity among progressive farmers not just in Punjab, but also in other wheat-growing states. It’s also gaining a steady market among the health-conscious elite, with consumers placing their orders right at the time of sowing.

This variety was a chance discovery after its seeds were given as “prasad” to Jalalabad-based farmer Virender Mohan Nagpal by Pingalwara in Amritsar. “In 2014, I used a fistful of this wheat variety on a portion of my land and got 3 kg of grain in harvest. The next season, I used 3 kg of grain and got 60 kg of harvest. Since then, I have been growing this variety every year and now have an assured buy-back arrangement with individuals and with Tattva, the marketing arm of the Art of Living Foundation. This year, I have sold the wheat grain at Rs 7,500 per quintal and the ground flour at Rs 100 per kg,” Nagpal said.

Eminent seed-keeper Dr Prabhakar Rao said the variety, believed to be thousands of years old, was now gaining popularity even in states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Meanwhile, growers of Sona Moti variety said the yield was around 8 quintal per acre. Though other popular varieties give a yield of 20-21 quintal per acre, a farmer still earns as much from Sona Moti as from the sale of other wheat on the MSP.

The farmers, knowing that this variety is grown naturally, say they have reserved some part of their land to grow Sona Moti for their personal consumption. Harpal Singh Bhatti, a farmer in Bahomajra village in Khanna, said a group of 10 growers had together consolidated 30 acres and were growing this wheat variety. “We have been getting steady orders and are also keeping it for personal consumption. This year, we sold it at Rs 8,000 per quintal, especially as this crop too wasn’t immune from heatwave. Still we managed to reap a yield of 6 quintal per acre against 8 quintal per acre last year,” he added.