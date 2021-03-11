Lowdown on terror suspects

Akashdeep wanted to join armed forces, but landed in world of crime

He took up various jobs, but failed to achieve success | Faced financial hardships

Akashdeep wanted to join armed forces, but landed in world of crime

A picture of Akashdeep with his family members. Tribune photo

The recent arrests of state residents and seizure of IEDs from them in Tarn Taran and Karnal, Haryana, have the security agencies worried. The Tribune team meets the families of the suspects, who apparently have no political affiliations, to find out what made them go astray 

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, May 11

Akashdeep, 23 was just another boy next door with ambitions but as the luck would have it, he got trapped in the world of crime unmindful of the consequences it will entail.

Akashdeep of Peerke village was arrested by the Ferozepur police on May 6, a day after four terror suspects were nabbed by the Haryana Police in Karnal. He used to allegedly deliver arms consignments — sent by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda — dropped through drone in his grandmother’s fields along the border at various places. He is in police remand at present.

After completing his schooling, Akashdeep joined Guru Nanak ITI and started working in the Military Dairy Farm in the cantonment here. His father Vijay Doria has also been working in the dairy farm for over two decades but after its closure, he started working in a rice sheller. Vijay along with his wife Kinder and three daughters has been staying in a small house in Peerke village on the outskirts of the town. Kinder works as a domestic help to make ends meet.

After working in the dairy farm, Akashdeep wanted to join the Army. He started working on his fitness and participated in a recruitment rally but could not clear the medical test. Thereafter, like lakhs of other youths, he went to Malaysia in search of greener pastures, for which his parents paid Rs 2 lakh to the agent. However, due to the lockdown, he returned and started working as an electrician. Soon after, he started working as a taxi driver when he met another accused Amandeep Singh from Vinjoke village (Zira).

How he got in touch with Amandeep is not clear to the family, but they admit that the latter used to come to their house to take Akashdeep out for some work. “We had absolutely no idea what they were up to and how Akashdeep fell into the trap,” Vijay said, adding that he had been facing financial hardships.

Meanwhile, Kinder said she used to send Akashdeep to take care of her mother Swaran Kaur, who owned around 2.5 acre in Nihala Lavera village situated near the India-Pakistan border. Sources, however, said Akashdeep was apparently lured into the nefarious activities to capitalise on the fact that his maternal grandmother had a piece of land close to the border, which they could use to smuggle explosives received through drone to other places.

Though Akashdeep’s parents have a different version of the story to narrate, the security agencies claim to have clues on his involvement. “All mobile phones, passbooks and laptops have been taken away by the police. We are not even allowed to meet him,” Vijay said, reiterating that his son was innocent.

2 pistols seized, 1 booked in Ferozepur

On the basis of interrogation of Akashdeep, the Ferozepur police have recovered two pistols (9 mm) along with 78 live cartridges (9 mm), besides a laptop from the residence of Sukhbir Singh, alias Jashan, on Wednesday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

2
Himachal

Congress leader Sukhram’s body reaches Mandi

3
Haryana

Gurugram builder's licence cancelled over 'forged and fabricated bank guarantees'

4
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

5
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

6
Punjab

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

7
Nation

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

8
Entertainment

Pakistani actress calls Kareena Kapoor Khan 'fat', creates furore as she says husbands who taunt wives are…

9
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Nation

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

Don't Miss

View All
Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Top News

Apex court puts sedition law on hold

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

Says it expects Centre, states not to file fresh cases under...

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Division Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Hari Sh...

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Flour prices up, say beware of private players

6 MHA officials among 14 held; ~3.21 cr seized

6 MHA officials among 14 held; Rs 3.21 cr seized

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won’t intervene: India

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene: India

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Ludhiana Excise teams carry out intensive search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of lahan and 100 litre of illicit liquour

Ludhiana excise teams carry out search in Bet area; destroy 2.8 lakh kg of 'lahan' and 100 litres of illicit liquour

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib