Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes charge of Sapta Shakti Command

Abohar, July 1
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh took over the reins of Sapta Shakti Command on Monday at a solemn ceremony held at the Prerna Sthal, Jaipur Military Station, where he paid tribute to the bravehearts.
Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 19 Madras in December 1986. Throughout his remarkable 37-year military career, he has held critical and challenging command and staff positions in Jammu and Kashmir and on the Western Front.
The General Officer led his battalion in a difficult counter-insurgency environment in J&K, an infantry brigade on the LoC, an infantry division as part of the Desert Strike Corps and a corps stationed along the LoC in J&K.
For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the country, the General Officer was decorated with Yudh Seva Medal in 2015, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Abohar #Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #National Defence Academy NDA
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goods train derails in Haryana's Karnal; Delhi-Ambala rail traffic disrupted
The disruption has affected several passenger trains, includ...
NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar
A public notice said Goldy Brar is suspected to be based in ...
Rahul Gandhi takes ‘not Hindus’ dig at BJP in Parliament, PM Narendra Modi calls it attack on community
In maiden speech as LoP, Congress MP accuses ruling party of...
Woman chops off boyfriend's genitals for ghosting her on their marriage in Bihar
The police said the victim and the accused were in a relatio...