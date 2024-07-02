Lt Gen Manjinder Singh takes charge of Sapta Shakti Command

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 1

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh took over the reins of Sapta Shakti Command on Monday at a solemn ceremony held at the Prerna Sthal, Jaipur Military Station, where he paid tribute to the bravehearts.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. He was commissioned into 19 Madras in December 1986. Throughout his remarkable 37-year military career, he has held critical and challenging command and staff positions in Jammu and Kashmir and on the Western Front.

The General Officer led his battalion in a difficult counter-insurgency environment in J&K, an infantry brigade on the LoC, an infantry division as part of the Desert Strike Corps and a corps stationed along the LoC in J&K.

For his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty towards the country, the General Officer was decorated with Yudh Seva Medal in 2015, Vishisht Seva Medal in 2019 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2024.

