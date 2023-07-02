Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as GOC-in-C of Western Command

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar assumed the charge of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Western Command, at the Chandimandir military station here on Saturday.

Prior to this, he was serving as the Director General Military Operations (DGMO), Army Headquarters, New Delhi.

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, who was commanding the Kharga Corps at Ambala, has been posted as the new DGMO.

On assuming charge,

Lt Gen Katiyar laid a wreath at the Veer Smriti War Memorial to pay homage to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and inspected a guard of honour.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion of the Rajput Regiment in June 1986. He is presently the Colonel of the Rajput Regiment.