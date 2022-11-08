Lt Gen Rai takes over command of Chetak Corps

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 7

Lt Gen JB Chaudhari today handed over the command of the Chetak Corps to Lt Gen Sanjiv Rai at the Bathinda Military Station.

During his farewell address, General Chaudhari complimented all ranks of the Chetak Corps for their commitment, zeal and loyalty.

He urged them to continue to strive for professional excellence and hone soldierly skills aligning with the requirements of future, to integrate technology and adapt to challenges.

General Rai took over the command as the 33rd General Officer Commanding.

He was commissioned into the Sikh Light Infantry and is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune, the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the College of Combat, Mhow, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the College of Air Warfare, Secunderabad, and National Defence College, New Delhi.

The General Officer Commanding has a vast and varied operational experience of serving in challenging environments.