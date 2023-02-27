L&T gets Abohar water project contract

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 26

MLA Sandeep Jakhar today thanked Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for carrying out one of the ambitious rural welfare projects that the previous government had approved.

Jakhar appreciated Mann for laying the foundation stone of a water works project at village Patrewala on Saturday that will cost about Rs 578.28 crore. The contract has been given to Larsen & Toubro Limited.

