Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Ludhiana, March 30

NIA teams were conducting search operation in Khanna in connection with Ludhiana court bomb blast case.

Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house of Gagandeep Singh an accused-cum-deceased in Ludhiana court bomb blast case. Team reached early morning at the old house of Gagandeep in Khanna. Till last reports the search operation was continuing.

A high intensity explosion at Ludhiana's court complex on December 23, 2021 had killed the suspected bomber a Khanna based dismissed Punjab police head constable Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi(30).

Gaggi was arrested by the STF wing of Ludhiana in drug case in August 2019 after which he was dismissed from the police department.