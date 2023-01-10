Ludhiana court sends PCS officer Narinder Dhaliwal to 14-day judicial remand in graft case

PTI

Ludhiana, January 10

A local court on Tuesday sent Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, who was arrested by the state vigilance bureau for allegedly taking bribes, to 14-day judicial remand.

The vigilance bureau in the court did not seek further remand of Dhaliwal.

Earlier, Dhaliwal was granted three-day police remand in this case.

Dhaliwal, who was posted as regional transport authority in Ludhiana, was arrested on January 6 for allegedly taking bribes from transporters for sparing them challans for offending vehicles.

The bureau had said that during the investigation of a complaint lodged through the chief minister's anti-corruption helpline on November 18, it was found that Dhaliwal was indulging in collecting bribes through some private persons from different transporters on a monthly basis in Ludhiana for not issuing challans of their vehicles.

On Monday, PCS officers proceeded on a mass casual leave for five days in protest against the "illegal" arrest of Dhaliwal.

According to PCS Officers' Association, Dhaliwal was arrested “illegally, wrongfully and arbitrarily and without due procedure”.