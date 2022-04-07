Ludhiana: Ex-MLA Simrajit Singh Bains seeks bail in rape case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

Former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simrajit Singh Bains has moved a local court for anticipatory bail in a rape case.

Taking note of the bail application, Additional Sessions Judge Rashmi Sharma has summoned the record of the lower court on April 8.

The FIR was registered against him on the orders of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh in July 2021. The chargesheet was filed in December 2021.

On November 16, 2020, a woman had given an application to the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, for registering an FIR against Bains and others. When no FIR was registered, she moved a local court. —

#simrajit singh bains