 Ludhiana gas leak: NGT takes suo moto cognizance, seeks Rs 20 lakh compensation each to heirs of 11 deceased : The Tribune India

Green tribunal forms fact-finding panel, calls for report by June 30

Shops lying closed opposite to the incident site in Giaspura. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 2

Taking suo moto cognizance of the major gas leak incident that caused the death of 11 people in Giaspura, National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday released a detailed order regarding the matter.

Apart from forming eight-member fact-finding committee, NGT also asked for Rs 20 lakh compensation to each of the heirs of the 11 deceased.

“We are of the view that intervention of this Tribunal is called for under Section 15 of the NGT Act for which it is necessary to ascertain the cause of the incident and remedial action taken and required, including measures to prevent such incidents in future and to compensate the victims by way of adequate compensation,” NGT order copy with The Tribune states.

NGT states it constitute an eight-member fact-finding joint Committee to be headed by Chairman, Punjab State PCB. Other members of the Committee will be Regional Director (North), CPCB, Industrial Toxicology Research Centre (ITRC), Lucknow, nominee of Director, PGI Chandigarh, nominee of NDRF, State PCB, District Magistrate, Ludhiana and Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana. State PCB will act as nodal agency for coordination and compliance.

The Committee may meet within one week from today and complete its task preferably within one month. It will be free to interact with any other department, institution or individual and undertaking visit to concerned sites.

The Committee may give its report to this Tribunal on or before June 30.

The Tribunal has dealt with incidents of deaths and injuries on account of violation of environmental norms by State and private entities in recent past and held that in such cases victims are normally entitled to compensation at the rate of Rs 20 lakh in case of death and at varying rates in case of injuries depending upon the extent of injuries.

In the meantime, the District Magistrate, Ludhiana, may ensure payment of compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the heirs of 11 persons who have died, deducting the amounts, if any, already paid within one month.

Next hearing in the case is July 13.

