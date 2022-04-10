Ludhiana IG suspends former SHO, 8 others

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 9

The IGP (Ludhiana range), SPS Parmar, today suspended nine police officials — three each from Ludhiana Rural, Khanna and Nawanshahr police districts.

Former Dakha SHO Inspector Prem Singh was suspended for not taking action on a complaint allegedly due to political pressure, ASI Gurmeet Singh of Jodhan police station for poor investigation and ASI Gurmeet Singh for having links with bad elements.

In Khanna, ASIs Major Singh, Baljit Singh, Sohan Singh have been suspended for poor investigation in various cases.

In Nawanshahr district, ASI Sukhapal Singh of Banga police station, ASI Jaswinder Pal of Rahon police station and ASI Pushpinder Kumar of Balachaur police station were placed under suspension for doing poor investigation.