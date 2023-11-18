 Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Victim thrown out of the car near Jagraon bridge, hospitalised

Sambhav Jain. File photo



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 18

An industrialist was kidnapped from Laddu Colony, an industrial area on Noorwala road here, on Friday night.

The kidnappers demanded ransom from the family, who informed the police. When the kidnappers came to know that the police were chasing them, they shot at the industrialist, Sambhav Jain, threw him at Jagraon bridge and fled.

Jain, who suffered a bullet injury in the thigh, is undergoing treatment at DMCH.

ACP Sumit Sood said the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm when the businessman left the factory in his car. About 700 metres from the factory, a motorcycle rammed the car. The moment Sambhav came out of the car, four more men arrived there and started arguing with him. They bundled Sambhav into his car and took him along.

They kept roaming the city for over two hours. They used Jain’s phone to call his wife and demanded ransom.

The ACP said as the kidnappers came to know that cops were after them, they shot at the victim and threw him out of the car.

Sources said cops are investigating if there was a financial dispute between the victim and the kidnappers.

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

