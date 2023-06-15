Ludhiana loot case solved, six arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

The Ludhiana police claimed to have solved the Rs 8.49 crore heist case four days after the crime at the office of CMS Info Systems Ltd near Rajguru Nagar.

The police arrested six persons, one of whom is an employee of CMS company. Furthermore, the police managed to recover approximately Rs 5 crore from the arrested suspects. Five suspects are still at large.

Among those arrested is Manjinder Singh (27), alias Mani, of Abbuwal village, an employee of CMS company. The others arrested are Mandeep Singh (33), alias Vicky, a painter; Harwinder Singh (30), alias Lambu, a carpenter and Narinder Singh, alias Happy, of village Kothe Hari Singh; Paramjit Singh (38), alias Pamma, a labourer of Kaunke Kalan; and Harpreet Singh (18) of Barnala, who works at an AC repair shop.

The police said efforts are on to arrest other suspects — Mandeep Kaur of Dehlon area (married in Barnala), her husband Jaswinder Singh, Arun Kumar of Barnala, Nanni, and Gulshan.

At a press conference, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the mastermind of the robbery were Manjinder and his friend Mandeep Kaur. Manjinder, an employee with CMS company, used to load cash into ATM machines.

He had come in contact with Mandeep Kaur at a court in Ludhiana. The suspects had been planning the robbery for the past few months. He said Mandeep Kaur’s husband Jaswinder and her brother Harpreet were also involved in the crime. The police have also released the pictures of Mandeep Kaur and her husband.

Commissioner Sidhu said that after the robbery, the culprits had divided the cash among themselves. The police claimed to have recovered Rs 1 crore from Manjinder, Rs 50 lakh from Mandeep Singh, Rs 75 lakh, along with a foldable ladder, from Lambu, Rs 25 lakh from Paramjit, and Rs 2.5 crore and a car from Harpreet Singh.

According to the police investigation, the robbers had formed two separate groups – members of one group had arrived in a car and others on two motorcycles in order to carry out the crime. The police said the suspects had deliberately not brought their mobile phones to the crime scene so that they couldn't be traced.

DGP Gaurav Yadav hailed the Ludhiana police and the Counter-Intelligence Wing for solving the case in less than 60 hours, also announcing a cash award of Rs 10 lakh for the Ludhiana police.