Ludhiana: Man sends 'triple talaq' in writing, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

The police have booked a man for giving ‘triple talaq’ in writing to his wife living at Kuba village in Samrala.

Gulzar, who is a resident of Himachal, was reportedly upset at his demand for a car being turned down by his in-laws. The accused had even solemnised second marriage, thinking that he had already divorced his wife.

A case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and Section 498 A (dowry) of the IPC was registered against Gulzar and his parents, who are residents of Chamba.

Complainant Yusuf, who is the woman’s father, said his daughter solemnised marriage with the accused in 2019. Gulzar’s parents refused to take her along to HP on the plea that their house was under construction. The accused continued to avoid taking the woman to Chamba on one pretext or the other. Last year, his son-in-law demanded a car for taking the woman to Chamba, he added.

“On August 14, 2021, my son-in-law sent triple talaq written in Urdu on a piece of paper. On August 20, 2021, I lodged a police complaint. After over eight months of the probe, the police registered a case against him,” said the complainant.