Ludhiana man shot in Surrey, four arrested

Ludhiana, June 9

Yuvraj Goyal, 28-year-old youth from Ludhiana, was shot dead on June 7 at Surrey, BC, in Canada. The only child of his parents, Yuvraj had moved to Canada about five years back.

According to information, the Canadian police arrested four persons and charged Manvir Basra, Sahib Basra, Harkirat Jhutty and Keilon Francois with first degree murder in the case.

The family resides in Nirmal Chhaya Apartments, Rishi Nagar, here. Though the parents were not in a position to talk to anyone, family friends said it was a case of “mistaken identity” as told by the Canadian police. The youth had no personal enmity with anyone and the mother had visited Yuvraj about 2-3 months back.

Dr Ranjana, professor at SDP College here, who is close to the family, said the boy had a talk to his mother on June 7 when he was going to home from gym by car. On reaching near his apartment, he disconnected the call.

“There is no clarity as to what exactly happened after that. The Canadian police maintain that when he stopped the car, someone had asked Yuvraj if he lived in the particular building. When Yuvraj said yes, six shots were heard and he was dead”, said Dr Ranjana.

The deceased was the student of Kundan Vidya Mandir here. He was a brilliant boy, who worked at KPMG in Delhi, got the best employee award before leaving for Canada.

“The family is in touch with the Canada government and formalities are being done to get his body back home. Since it is not a natural death, it may take some time”, said another family friend.

According to the IHIT agency: “Although initial evidence suggests it was a targeted killing, investigators are working to find out the reason. On June 8, 23-year-old Manvir Basra, 20-year old Sahib Basra, 23-year old Harkirat Jhutty, all of Surrey, and 20-year old Keilon Francois of Ontario, were charged with first degree murder, in relation to the shooting of Yuvraj.”

The incident took place at the residential area of 164 street and 10 Avenue, Surrey BC.

