Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, September 20

Ludhiana police have cracked the robbery case at former SAD minister Jagdish Garcha’s house.

They have arrested three people in this regard.

Jewellery and other items have been recovered.

The Nepalese servant had drugged the former minister and his wife.

Meanwhile, in the robbery at the house of the doctor couple in Ludhiana, Rs 43 lakh more has been recovered. Now the total recovery stands at Rs 3.94 crore.