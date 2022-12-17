Ludhiana police recover snatched mobile phone of Norwegian youth

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 17

The Ludhiana police on Saturday recovered the mobile phone of a Norwegian national that was snatched from him.

Police have arrested the two snatchers.

Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu handed over the phone to him.

The CP also honoured two Ludhiana men with certificates, 'Friends of Police’. One of them, Sandeep Madhor, bought the victim a new mobile and the other, Madhu Pandey, helped him file a police complaint.

On December 12, the Norwegian cyclist, on world tour, was robbed of his phone, credit card and driving licence while he was riding through Ludhiana.

The 21-year-old Espen Lilleengen, a resident of Jessheim in Norway, reached Ludhiana on Monday. He was reportedly talking on his phone when the two motorcyclists snatched it from him.

Pandey came forward for Espen’s help and informed the police. He also provided accommodation to him till the police recovered his belongings.

Pandey said the foreign native was roaming around distressed in front of his office.

Espen is a college student who started his world tour six months ago. He has visited 23 countries and will end his tour on reaching Vietnam in three months.

Espen thanked the police.