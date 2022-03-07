Ludhiana resident ends life in police lockup

Ludhiana, March 6
A man arrested by the Salem Tabri police in connection with some cases of snatching two days ago committed suicide in the police lockup here on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Ashish Kumar Shashi of Goraya.
Salem Tabri SHO Inspector Ramandeep Singh said Shashi was caught by a police party on March 4. One motorcycle and seven mobile phones were recovered from him.
Yesterday, a court remanded him in police custody. He reportedly ended his life by hanging this evening.
Officials posted at the police station are being questioned in connection with the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Nelson Mandela Foundation redflags racism against students stranded in Ukraine
In Sumy, 1,700 Indians & Africans await evacuation
Ukraine crisis: Stranded Indian nationals told to fill online form
Form seeks to ascertain their current location, providing a ...
PM: Operation Ganga proof of India's growing influence
Opens art gallery dedicated to cartoonist RK Laxman | Inaugu...
Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Number of Indians with foreign degrees taking FMGE rose by 4...