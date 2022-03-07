Ludhiana resident ends life in police lockup

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 6

A man arrested by the Salem Tabri police in connection with some cases of snatching two days ago committed suicide in the police lockup here on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Ashish Kumar Shashi of Goraya.

Salem Tabri SHO Inspector Ramandeep Singh said Shashi was caught by a police party on March 4. One motorcycle and seven mobile phones were recovered from him.

Yesterday, a court remanded him in police custody. He reportedly ended his life by hanging this evening.

Officials posted at the police station are being questioned in connection with the incident.