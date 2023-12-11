Ludhiana youth killed in Malaysia, family friend among nine arrested

Mahesh Sharma
Raikot, December 10
The family of Galib Khurd of Jagraon in Ludhiana district is inconsolable after learning that their 23-year-old son Jaspreet Singh had been killed in Malaysia by a family friend.
The accused and his nine accomplices could have succeeded in painting the murder as an accidental death, had the Malaysian police not investigated the case diligently. The accused have confessed to the crime.
Except lone Malaysian accomplice, all accused are behind the bars.
Darshan Singh, father of the victim, said his close friend in Malaysia Jagdev Singh and his accomplice had killed his son Jaspreet to grab money.
Sukhwinder Singh, deceased’s brother, said Jaspreet had kept all his savings with Jagdev.
It was on December 1 that Jagdev, along with a Malaysian and seven other Punjabi youths living with him, killed Jaspreet, said Sukhwinder.
