Ludhiana’s Kishori Lal Sharma, hero of Amethi, gets feted by residents of Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, June 18

Residents of this town, including classmates of Amethi MP-elect Kishori Lal Sharma are sombre that he (Sharma) had to curtail his first trip to the region on account of Rahul Gandhi’s birthday that falls on June 19.

However, they are glad that Sharma has consented to be part of series of functions, scheduled to be held at various localities in the district soon.

“Having learnt about his last moment change in program, we visited Ludhiana to present him auspicious religious items and extend him the formal invitation for scheduled functions at Ahmedgarh and Malerkotla,” said Rajesh Tewari, an astrologer who had performed prayers for victory of Kishori Lal Sharma in recent Lok Sabha election.

Rajesh Tewari said that Kishori Lal Sharma had been an old disciple of his father, a veteran astrologer Pandit Ambey Datt Tewari and an elaborate puja had been performed at Ahmedgarh seeking blessings for his (Sharma) victory in the election.

Tewari said Sharma had been invited by enthusiasts led by his old friends and classmates who studied at SDP Senior Secondary School, Malerkotla. Earlier, Sharma planned to visit Malerkotla but had to return after Rahul Gandhi asked him to attend his (Gandhi’s) birthday event at New Delhi on Wednesday.

All India Brahmin Front Malerkotla, Brahmin Sabha Ahmedgarh, District Malerkotla Industrial Chamber and SDP Senior Secondary School Malerkotla are among other organisations which have announced to felicitate Sharma during functions to be held in near future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla #Rahul Gandhi