Lumpy skin disease cases falling in Muktsar district, says dept

Muktsar, August 18

The number of fresh cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) has gone down in Muktsar district, according the Animal Husbandry Department. Till date, 5,293 cattle have been affected by the disease and 545 have died. Officials claimed that 4,441 cattle had been cured till date and 11,559 healthy cattle vaccinated.

“In the last two days, 89 fresh cases of the LSD have been detected in the district and total 55 deaths reported. The livestock owners are now aware of this contagious disease and following the advisory issued by the department. The medicines have also been distributed,” said department officials.

Dr Gurdas Singh, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Muktsar, said, “The cattle are now in the recovery phase. The number of new cases has already come down. The situation is under control now. Awareness camps are also being held in the villages.”

Meanwhile, some livestock owners claimed although the number of fresh cases of LSD had come down, the mortality rate was still the same. “Most of us have separated infected cattle from the healthy ones and are regularly in contact with the department. It seems that’s why the situation is somewhat improving. However, the death rate is yet to come down,” they said.