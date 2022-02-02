Madan Mohan Mittal’s son misses bus

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, February 1

Former state BJP secretary Arvind Mittal, who is the son of former Cabinet minister Madan Mohan Mittal, could not file papers from the Anandpur Sahib seat today as the BSP refused to change its candidate, Nitin Nanda.

Arvind was supposed to file papers today, but he didn’t show up at the Returning Officer’s office. Disappointed at the denial to ticket to his son, Mittal had quit the BJP on January 29 and joined the SAD.

While Mittal was appointed the senior vice-president of the party, his son Arvind was promised the ticket from Anandpur Sahib. The SAD assured the Mittals that the BSP, its alliance partner, would induct Arvind as its party member and replace him with Nanda, their candidate.

Sources said it was also discussed in case the BSP refused to replace Nanda, efforts would be made to swap the Anandpur Sahib seat with some other constituency. Mittal said Arvind could not be declared the SAD-BSP candidate due to “technical” issues. —