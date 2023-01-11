Maghi Mela special train

Tribune News Service

Moga: On the occasion of Maghi Mela to be held at Muktsar Sahib, the Northern Railway will operate a special train between Bathinda and Fazilka on January 14, 15 and 16 for passengers. The train will leave Bathinda at 8:05 am on January 14, 15 and 16 and reach Fazilka at 11:50 am. The train will leave Fazilka at 5 pm on January 14, 15 and 16 and reach Bathinda at 8:55 pm. TNS

Religion above politics: Dhindsa

Chandigarh: Following a meeting of Panthic leaders led by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Bibi Jagir Kaur on Tuesday, it was decided to restore the dignity of Sikh institutions. The meeting was attended by senior Akali leaders. Talking to media after meeting Dhindsa said, “There is no place for politics in religion, but religion is always above politics.” TNS

2 booked for selling Chinese string

Faridkot: The police booked two persons under Section 188, CrPC, on Tuesday for selling and storing the prohibited Chinese kite-flying string. The Faridkot SSP, Raj Pal Singh Sandhu, the police had been instructed to keep a tab on the sale of spools of Chinese kite-string. This being the kite flying season had brought many troubles, he said.

