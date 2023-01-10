Maghi Mela special train to run between Bathinda, Fazilka on January 14, 15, 16

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, January 10
On the occasion of Maghi Mela to be held at Muktsar Sahib, Northern Railway will operate a special train between Bathinda-Fazilka-Bathinda on January 14, 15 and 16 for convenient movement of the passengers, stated a spokesman of the railways.
The Bathinda-Fazilka Mela special train will leave Bathinda at 8:05 am on January 14, 15 and 16 and reach Fazilka at 11:50 am.
In return journey, Fazilka-Bathinda Mela special train will leave Fazilka at 5 pm on January 14, 15 and 16 and reach Bathinda at 8:55 pm.
This Mela special train route will pass through Goneana, Bhai Bhagta, Chandbhan, Gangsar Jaito, Ajit Gill Matta, Romana Albel Singh, Kot Kapura, Vander Jatana, Bariwala, Jhabelwali, Chadewan, Muktsar, Badhai Ballam Garh, Bhagsar, Lakhewali, Rodan Wala, Chakpakhewala and will stop at Chakbanwala stations in both the directions.
