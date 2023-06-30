Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary observed at Badrukhan

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 29

On the occasion of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s 184th death anniversary, the state government organised a state-level function at Badrukhan, his maternal village.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora presided over the function and said the government was taking effective steps for the overall development of Punjab and aimed to eradicate corruption from the roots. He also announced Rs 1 crore for various development projects in the village.

Addressing a gathering during the event at Badrukhan grain market, Arora said the state government was working day and night to follow the footsteps of Maharaja Ranjit Singh by adopting his principles.

“Our leaders and officers are reaching out to all residents to ensure the delivery of all services to make the state ‘Rangla Punjab’,” he added.

The Cabinet Minister further said more than 300 arrests have been made by the state government during the past fifteen months to curb corruption. He said it was continuously bringing revolutionary reforms in the health and education sector for the state’s overall development.

“Like Punjab, the development was also being ensured of the Sunam constituency. Canal water projects worth Rs 68 crore are underway and these have brought immense relief to the farmers as water has reached the fields after nearly three to four decades,” said Arora.